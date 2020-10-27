TC Energy (TRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRP opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.93.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

