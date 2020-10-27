TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion.

TRP stock opened at C$54.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

