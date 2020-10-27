TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.
TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion.
TRP stock opened at C$54.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.
About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
