Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.