Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 221,387 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $449.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $91.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.