T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

