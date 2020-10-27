SVB Leerink Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

