SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SunPower has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 821.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

