Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.