Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

TSE:SU opened at C$16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.45.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

