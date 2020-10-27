Summit Industrial Income REIT Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$46.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

