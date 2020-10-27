Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.87 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.21 million, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.