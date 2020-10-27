Stock Traders Buy High Volume of F5 Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,285 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 446 put options.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

