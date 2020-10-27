STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 761.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,187 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,842 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 571.3% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 170,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.