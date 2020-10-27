STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of STM opened at $33.16 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 125,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,187 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 177,842 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

