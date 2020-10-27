STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

