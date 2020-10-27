STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
