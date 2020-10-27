Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.83.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $306.87 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $315.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

