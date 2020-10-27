Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 148,500 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 148,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$49,405.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,163,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,050,494.31.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 136,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$23,082.15.

On Thursday, September 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 1,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$270.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 5,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$894.00.

On Friday, August 28th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 8,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$1,604.80.

On Friday, July 31st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 419,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$87,381.85.

TSE SAM opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

