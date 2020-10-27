Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

