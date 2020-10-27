St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

