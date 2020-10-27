St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

