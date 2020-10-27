St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 142 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.