St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.