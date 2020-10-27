St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

