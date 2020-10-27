St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

