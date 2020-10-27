St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

