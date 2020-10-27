Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $215.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.