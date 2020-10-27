Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.62.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.37.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

