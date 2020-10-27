Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STXB. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

