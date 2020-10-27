SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stake Increased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1,217.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $283,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.