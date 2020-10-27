Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $46.00 at Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.
LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.10.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.