Sony (SNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Sony has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

