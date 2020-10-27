Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAH opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,255.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,891. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

