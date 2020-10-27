Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.42% of Sonic Automotive worth $41,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after buying an additional 442,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4,296.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 927,428 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 102.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 27.0% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 588,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,891 in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

