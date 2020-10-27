Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.93. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

