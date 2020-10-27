Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

