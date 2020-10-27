Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $92.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.38.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 91.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 76.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.