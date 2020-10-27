SmartFinancial Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $122,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

