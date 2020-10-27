Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Given Sector Perform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
ZZZ stock opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.98.
In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
