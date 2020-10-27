Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Given Sector Perform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.98.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

