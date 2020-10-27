Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

