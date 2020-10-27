Skechers USA (SKX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Skechers USA to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SKX opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

