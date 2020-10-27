Sitrin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

