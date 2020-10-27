Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

