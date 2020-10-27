Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $1,748,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

