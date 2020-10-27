Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.57% of Simmons First National worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

