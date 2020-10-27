Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.67-0.77 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.67-0.77 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 149.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

