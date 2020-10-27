Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Silicom has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.07. Silicom has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.