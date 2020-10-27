Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Silgan’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Silgan stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

