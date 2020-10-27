Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BSRR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.52 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

