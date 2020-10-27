Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,038.05 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,701.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $997.80 and a 200 day moving average of $886.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

