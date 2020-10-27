Shopify (SHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (TSE:SHO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.75) by C$1.35. The company had revenue of C$990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$702.18 million.

Separately, Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

